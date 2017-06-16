European Commission Approves Bulgaria's Measures in Support to BDZ
The European Commission has approved Bulgaria’s measures in support to BDZ. Brussels found that the measures do not violate EU rules on state support, according to a statement from EC.
The measures will allow the company to reduce its debt without undue distortion of competition in the single market. Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski said this is very good news for the Bulgarian railways.
The state will forgive BGN 224 million in debt, which is in line with 2008 guidelines on state support to railway companies, as the debt emerged before Bulgaria’s integration into the EU.
EC also emphasises that BDZ is the sole railway passenger transport company in Bulgaria and its activity is crucial for connectivity and economy.
- » Price Levels For Consumer Goods and Services Differed Widely in the EU For 2016
- » Ministry of Economy Prepares Measures to Ease Administrative Burden on Business
- » Interior Ministry Management and Unions Agree on Salary Increase
- » The Gray Economy Sector in Bulgaria is Shrinking, AIC Survey
- » Bulgaria Climbs in World Economic Forum’s 2016-2017 Global Competitiveness Report
- » Economic Expert: 'Bulgaria Should Make Some Vital Structural Reforms Before Joining the Eurozone'