PM Boyko Borisov: 'Any Administrative Burden or Delay Create Tension in Society

At a meeting of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov with administration agencies and municipalities, urgent measures were discussed to reduce the administrative burden on citizens.

''When there is an administrative burden or people lose days for a document, it creates a sense of anxiety, of corruption and of tension in society'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, according to FOCUS News Agency.



The meeting was a discussion on measures toward reducing the administrative burden and facilitating procedures for citizens.

The government wants to shorten administrative procedures for citizens and businesses. The issue has probably been part of the election campaign of every politician, Borisov said.



“I want to strain the whole of our will for it to happen. We don’t have months or years. Nor do we have time for analysis. Everyone knows perfectly well where the queues and highest tension occur,” he said.

A week ago, the Ministry of Interior has already undertaken short and long-term measures to reduce the administrative burden in the Traffic Police.