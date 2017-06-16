Bulgaria’s Former King and PM Simeon II Celebrates his 80th Birthday

Simeon Saxe-Coburg Gotha, Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister and ex king celebrates his 80th birthday on 16th of June. Thanksgiving service was held in St. Alexander Nevski Cathedral in Sofia. Later in Vrana Palace, Simeon Saxe-Coburg Gotha will welcome guests from all corners of Europe, members of Royal families, Bulgarian statesmen and politicians, reported BNT.

The church service was attended by nearly all members of his family, including his wife Margarita, his sister Maria-Luisa, and members of the royal families of Spain, Romania, Serbia, Albania, were present.

The thankgiving service was led by His Holiness Patriarch Neophyte in a ministry of Metropolitans of the Holy Synod. After the prayer Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was greeted by of citizens.

Members of the former parliamentary group of the Bulgarian National Movement Simeon II, to which Simeon Saxe-Coburg Gotha was a leader, and ministers from his government which was in office from 2001 – 2005, will also join the celebrations.

All his children and grandchildren came to Bulgaria to celebrate with him the happy occasion.