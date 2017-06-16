Wizz Air to Launch 2 New Flights from Sofia in 2018

Business » TOURISM | June 16, 2017, Friday // 15:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Wizz Air to Launch 2 New Flights from Sofia in 2018 pixabay.com

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air launches flights from Sofia 2 new destinations in March 2018. 

The new destinations include Lisbon (Portugal) and Nice (France), the company announced at a press conference, reported Dnevnik.

The new flights will run twice a week, with the ones to Nice to be conducted on Monday and Friday, the ones to Lisbon on Tuesday and Sunday.

Price starts at BGN 58.99 for Lisbon and to the French Reviera the price will be BGN 48.99.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flights Wizz air, Portugal, Nice
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria