Wizz Air to Launch 2 New Flights from Sofia in 2018
pixabay.com
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air launches flights from Sofia 2 new destinations in March 2018.
The new flights will run twice a week, with the ones to Nice to be conducted on Monday and Friday, the ones to Lisbon on Tuesday and Sunday.
The new destinations include Lisbon (Portugal) and Nice (France), the company announced at a press conference, reported Dnevnik.
Price starts at BGN 58.99 for Lisbon and to the French Reviera the price will be BGN 48.99.
