Toll Rises to at Least 30 Dead in London Tower Block Fire

June 16, 2017, Friday
The toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 people dead and the flames have now been extinguished, police said on Friday, AFP reported.
"We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters, adding that the fire was not considered to have been started "deliberately".
