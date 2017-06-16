Registration of New Cars Will Be Eased

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 16, 2017, Friday // 14:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Registration of New Cars Will Be Eased bnt.bg

A software that allows new cars to be registered only with an ID card at a notary public will start working within two or three weeks. The documents processing procedure will be significantly relieved. This emerged on 16th of June from a working meeting at the Council of Ministers dedicated to the topic of reducing the administrative burden, reported BNT. 

It turned out that the software in question has been available in the Notary Chamber for 8 years but has not worked yet. According to Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who also attended the meeting , queuing at counters should be stopped.

It also emerged from the meeting that e-governance should become operational within three years, Rossen Zhelyazkov, the head of the state agency responsible for e-government said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ID card, software, Council of Ministers, e-governance
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria