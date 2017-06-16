Registration of New Cars Will Be Eased

A software that allows new cars to be registered only with an ID card at a notary public will start working within two or three weeks. The documents processing procedure will be significantly relieved. This emerged on 16th of June from a working meeting at the Council of Ministers dedicated to the topic of reducing the administrative burden, reported BNT.

It turned out that the software in question has been available in the Notary Chamber for 8 years but has not worked yet. According to Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who also attended the meeting , queuing at counters should be stopped.

It also emerged from the meeting that e-governance should become operational within three years, Rossen Zhelyazkov, the head of the state agency responsible for e-government said.