Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: 'Government Pleased with European Fund Absorption'

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 16, 2017, Friday // 12:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: 'Government Pleased with European Fund Absorption' bgnes

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev stated in parliament that Bulgaria was doing an excellent job during the current EU programming period, reported BNR.

The Bulgarian PM pointed out that at this time, the amounts negotiated under different EU operational programmes are double the sum during the previous programming period, and payments are up by one third.

Top marks go three operational programmes - Human Resources Development, Competitiveness and Transport.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Human Resources Development, Competitiveness, Tomislav Donchev, Transport.
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria