Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: 'Government Pleased with European Fund Absorption'
bgnes
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev stated in parliament that Bulgaria was doing an excellent job during the current EU programming period, reported BNR.
The Bulgarian PM pointed out that at this time, the amounts negotiated under different EU operational programmes are double the sum during the previous programming period, and payments are up by one third.
Top marks go three operational programmes - Human Resources Development, Competitiveness and Transport.
- » Bulgarians Will Now Use Roaming Like in Home
- » Parliament Rejects Proposed Majority Voting System
- » Good Grain Harvest Expected by Ministry of Agriculture
- » Bulgarian MPs Adopted Changes to the Road Traffic Act at First Reading
- » BSP to Propose Mixed Electoral System
- » PM Boyko Borisov: 'We Currently Enjoy Low Refugee Flow Thanks to Turkey-EU Agreement'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)