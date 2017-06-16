Russian Аrmy Says May Have Killed IS Chief

The Russian army on Friday said it had struck a meeting of Islamic State leaders in Syria on May 28 and was trying to verify whether the group's leader had been killed, news agencies said on Friday, AFP reported.



In a statement, the army said the attack took place near the IS stronghold of Raqa "which was also attended by IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," the media reported, adding that the military was trying verify "by various means" whether he had been killed.