Bulgaria: Russian Аrmy Says May Have Killed IS Chief pixabay.com

The Russian army on Friday said it had struck a meeting of Islamic State leaders in Syria on May 28 and was trying to verify whether the group's leader had been killed, news agencies said on Friday, AFP reported.

In a statement, the army said the attack took place near the IS stronghold of Raqa "which was also attended by IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," the media reported, adding that the military was trying verify "by various means" whether he had been killed.

