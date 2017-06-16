Sofia Negotiates with Baku on Additional Quantities of Gas

Business » INDUSTRY | June 16, 2017, Friday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Negotiates with Baku on Additional Quantities of Gas bgnes

''Bulgaria has opened negotiations with Azerbaijan on the supply of additional quantities of natural gas to be used by the future gas distribution hub near Varna'', said Deputy Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, reported BNR.

The two countries currently have an agreement on the delivery of 1 billion cubic metres of gas as of 2020.

The negotiations on extra quantities of gas will be conducted by the state companies Bulgartransgaz and SOCAR.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, azerbaijan, Baku, Bulgartransgaz, SOCAR
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria