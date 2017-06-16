EP to Hold Hearing of Bulgarian Commission Designate on June 20

A hearing of Bulgaria's EU Commissioner-designate Maria Gabriel will be held by the European Parliament on June 20 in Brussels, reported BNR.

Maria Gabriel will answer MEPs questions at a joint meeting of the Parliamentary Committees on Industry and Culture.

Representatives of the Internal Market, Home Affairs and Legal Affairs Committees will also be presented, because they also have a role in the specific portgfolio for the Bulgarian - ''Digital Economy and Digital Society''.

