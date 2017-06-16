Police Launch Criminal Inquiry into Grenfell Tower Blaze

Police have launched a criminal inquiry into the Grenfell Tower blaze as it emerged that cladding panels similar to those likely to have been used on the 24-storey building have been widely prohibited on tall buildings in the US since 2012, reported The Guardian.



Under the US building code, the use of metal composite panels without a fire-retardant core has been banned since 2012 on buildings over 50ft (15 metres) tall in various circumstances – including where exterior walls are required to have a fire-resistance rating, as well as in restaurants, care homes, hospitals and concert halls.



The death toll from the fire currently stands at 17, and police have said it will rise. Of the injured, 30 people remain in hospital, 15 of whom are critically ill.