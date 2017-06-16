Queen's Speech to Take Place Next Wednesday

World | June 16, 2017, Friday // 09:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Queen's Speech to Take Place Next Wednesday pixabay.com

Theresa May faced a backlash from republican parties at a series of meetings in Downing Street on Thursday over her plan to strike a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party to prop up her minority Conservative government, reported The Guardian.

The leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, announced that the Conservatives would press ahead with presenting a Queen’s speech next Wednesday, while negotiations continued with the DUP.

But at a series of meetings at No 10 aimed at re-establishing power-sharing in Northern Ireland, key figures from other Northern Irish parties expressed deep concern about the prospect of a Conservative-DUP pact.

The Sinn Féin leader, Gerry Adams, said he believed the deal would be in breach of the Good Friday agreement because it would undermine the government’s role as a neutral convener.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: DUP, queen, Democratic Unionist party, theresa may
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria