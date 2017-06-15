Interior Ministry Management and Unions Agree on Salary Increase

Bulgaria: Interior Ministry Management and Unions Agree on Salary Increase pixabay.com

Salaries in the Ministry of Interior should increase this year, unions and the management of the Ministry united around this position on 15th of June, reported BNT.

This emerged after an extraordinary meeting of the Social Partnership Council.

How much and when the salaries will rise in the MoI will become clear after talks with representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Chairperson of the relevant committee in the National Assembly.

According to the trade unions, wages in the MoI system should increase by between 15 and 20%. They have said that while there is a normal dialogue, there will be no protests. The two parties have united around the idea that an entirely new law on the Ministry of Interior is needed.

interior ministry, salary, increase
