Bulgaria: Bulgarians Will Now Use Roaming Like in Home pixabay.com

''The Bulgarians will now use roaming like in home'', Veselin Bozhkov, head of the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC), said, according to  FOCUS News Agency.

From June 15, Bulgarians who travel abroad will make cheaper phone calls in the entire EU plus Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein.

“From now on, when we are in a country of the European Economic Area, we will be able to use cheap roaming and communicate freely and without worrying about what bill we will get from our mobile operator,” the official said.
According to official data, last year Bulgarians made over 3.17 million trips to EU countries.

