Tips on Getting Your New Business Noticed

Start-ups very rarely have the budget for copious amounts of marketing and unlimited manpower. You must be strategic and determine a business plan, specifying how to find your customers and turn them into loyal patrons.

With 50% of start-ups ending in failure, marketing your business effectively could be crucial to your success rate. 80% of marketers describe their email strategy as successful, with 30% saying their email marketing was “best-in-class.” So, how does a start-up create an email marketing campaign which finds the right consumers and turns them into regulars?

52% of marketers say that increasing customer acquisition was their number one goal; with 35% also saying this was their main challenge. As a start-up, acquiring new customers is detrimental. Marketing tools which produce clean data and segments your findings allows marketers to create relevant content specifically targeting the receiver. Email is 40x more effective at acquiring new customers than social media.

Once you have found a customer base, retaining them is the next goal – of which 18% of marketers admitted to being their greatest marketing challenge. Retaining customers costs less than finding new customers, and so, you need to send automated, relevant emails in a timely manner to ensure their loyalty. Use their past purchases as a means of keeping them interested – send them relevant products you know they’ll love, or interest them with discounts and competitions associated with products they have been interested in.

Start-ups need to market themselves efficiently. Use data collection and segmentation to find and keep your new customers. Loyal customers are the best customers of all; create a customer base that’ll support your company and what you have to offer.