Parliament Rejects Proposed Majority Voting System

The Parliament has rejected in first reading amendments to the Election Code proposed by ruling Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB). 98 MPs voted in support, 121 voted against, while 1 abstained, FOCUS News Agency reported.



The bill for an introduction of a majority voting system was supported by 87 MPs from GERB, 10 from Volya party and 1 independent MP. The opposition, 72 from Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and 23 from Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), along with 26 from GERB’s coalition partner United Patriots voted against.



The bill was drafted after the referendum on November 6, 2016. The bill defends a majority voting system, emphasising personal qualities of candidates and a closer relation with voters.