Parliament Rejects Proposed Majority Voting System

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 15, 2017, Thursday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Parliament Rejects Proposed Majority Voting System bgnes

The Parliament has rejected in first reading amendments to the Election Code proposed by ruling Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB). 98 MPs voted in support, 121 voted against, while 1 abstained, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The bill for an introduction of a majority voting system was supported by 87 MPs from GERB, 10 from Volya party and 1 independent MP. The opposition, 72 from Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and 23 from Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), along with 26 from GERB’s coalition partner United Patriots voted against.

The bill was drafted after the referendum on November 6, 2016. The bill defends a majority voting system, emphasising personal qualities of candidates and a closer relation with voters.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Election Code, majority voing, GERB, BSP, Volya, United Patriots
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria