Swedish Investors are Planning to Expand Their Business in Bulgaria
Business | June 15, 2017, Thursday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Ambassador of Sweden to Sofia Louise Bergholm told Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov that 74% of the Swedish investors in Bulgaria are planning to expend their business in that country, reported BNR.
A survey among those investors shows that most of them assess very positively the local business climate.
The Swedish business employs nearly 8.500 people in Bulgaria.
In 2016 bilateral trade increased with 10.2% as compared to the previous year. Bulgaria’s export to Sweden increased with 19.5% and imports from Sweden rose slightly with 1.5%.
- » Casinos Are One of the Top Mobile Activities This Year
- » Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Discusses Possibilities for Developmnet of Medicinal Tourism
- » Regional Development Ministry Committed to Sustainable Urban Mobility
- » The Gray Economy Sector in Bulgaria is Shrinking, AIC Survey
- » Real Estate & Alternative Investments in Bulgaria & Around the World
- » Bulgaria Climbs in World Economic Forum’s 2016-2017 Global Competitiveness Report
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)