Swedish Investors are Planning to Expand Their Business in Bulgaria

The Ambassador of Sweden to Sofia Louise Bergholm told Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov that 74% of the Swedish investors in Bulgaria are planning to expend their business in that country, reported BNR.

A survey among those investors shows that most of them assess very positively the local business climate.

The Swedish business employs nearly 8.500 people in Bulgaria.

In 2016 bilateral trade increased with 10.2% as compared to the previous year. Bulgaria’s export to Sweden increased with 19.5% and imports from Sweden rose slightly with 1.5%.