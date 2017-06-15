Good Grain Harvest Expected by Ministry of Agriculture

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 15, 2017, Thursday // 12:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Good Grain Harvest Expected by Ministry of Agriculture

At the unveiling of the harvesting campaign in the town of Karnobat, Southeastern Bulgaria, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Atanas Dobrev foresaw good grain harvest for this year, BNR writes.

Over 5 million tons of wheat grain are expected to be gathered and those will be enough for providing the country’s grain balance.

The weathr was good for the crop in May and in early June, suggesting both the huge quantity and good quality of the harvest.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: grain harvest, Atanas Dobrev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria