Good Grain Harvest Expected by Ministry of Agriculture
At the unveiling of the harvesting campaign in the town of Karnobat, Southeastern Bulgaria, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Atanas Dobrev foresaw good grain harvest for this year, BNR writes.
Over 5 million tons of wheat grain are expected to be gathered and those will be enough for providing the country’s grain balance.
The weathr was good for the crop in May and in early June, suggesting both the huge quantity and good quality of the harvest.
