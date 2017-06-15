NIMH: Rains with Thunders Over Eastern and Southwestern Regions, Max Temperatures 26°-31°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 15, 2017, Thursday // 11:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Rains with Thunders Over Eastern and Southwestern Regions, Max Temperatures 26°-31° pixabay.com

Today the weather will be mostly sunny, though clouds will continue to develop over the eastern and southwestern regions with short rains and thunders.

There will be light northern, in the afternoon in Southeastern Bulgaria eastern wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 26° and 31°, on the coast 22°- 24°, in Sofia around 26°.

This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), according to FOCUS News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for June and will remain almost without change during the day.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Atmospheric pressure, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, weather, rain, thunders, sunny temperatures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria