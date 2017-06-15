NIMH: Rains with Thunders Over Eastern and Southwestern Regions, Max Temperatures 26°-31°
Today the weather will be mostly sunny, though clouds will continue to develop over the eastern and southwestern regions with short rains and thunders.
There will be light northern, in the afternoon in Southeastern Bulgaria eastern wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 26° and 31°, on the coast 22°- 24°, in Sofia around 26°.
This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), according to FOCUS News Agency.
Atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for June and will remain almost without change during the day.
