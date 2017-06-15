Trump Being Investigated for Possible Obstruction of Justice

U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified officials, Voice of America reported.



Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Former FBI Director James Comey told Congress last week he believes he was fired by Trump to undermine the agency's Russia probe.



The Washington Post, citing five people briefed on the requests who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, and Richard Ledgett, the former deputy director at the NSA, had agreed to be interviewed by Mueller's investigators as early as this week.



The obstruction of justice investigation into Trump began days after Comey was fired on May 9, according to people familiar with the matter, the Post said.



Trump's legal team quickly denounced the report on Wednesday.



"The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal," a spokesman for Trump's legal team, Mark Corallo, said.



A spokesman for Mueller's team declined to comment.