Bulgarian MPs Adopted Changes to the Road Traffic Act at First Reading

On 14th of June, the Bulgarian Parliament adopted at first reading the amendments to the Road Traffic Act with the votes of GERB, Bulgarian socialist Party (BSP) and United Patriots. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and Volya party abstained, reported BNT.

The law provides for removing the signs that warn drivers for speed cameras on the road.

The changes also provide for heavier penalties for owners of cars which are driven by unlicensed drivers. It is proposed to terminate the registration of the vehicle from 6 months to one year. The main dispute in the plenary hall was on the removing of the warning signs for cameras on the road. The motive of those who tabled the proposal for the amedments has been that drivers reduce the speed in the areas around the signs and then increase it again.

Anothger argument has been that, in the past few yerars, there has been larger number of victims of traffic accidents, the main cause for that being inappropriate speed. The changes were supported by the Head of Traffic Police Department, as well as MPs from GERB, BSP and United Patriots. According to MRF, however, the changes to the law will not reduce the number of road accident deaths.