A Lot of People Unaccounted For After Tower Blaze

"A lot of people" are still unaccounted for after a massive blaze in a London tower block, and fire crews only managed to reach the 12th floor at the height of the fire, mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday, AFP reported.



"A lot of people are unaccounted for. Some of them could have found safe refuges in the homes of their neighbours or their friends," Khan told Sky News television as smoke billowed from the charred 27-storey building.