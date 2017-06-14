23 Customs Officers Detained at Kulata Checkpoint in an Anticorruption Operation
23 customs officers were detained during a joint anticorruption operation conducted by the Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime and the State Agency for National Security at Kulata border crossing (border with Greece), the spokesperson of Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor, Roumyana Arnaudova told BNT on 14th of June.
She added that 63,000 BGN were seized during searches. The charges will be for organized crime group that had been operational since March 2015.
Kulata border crossing was temporarily closed for traffic causing long queues of vehicles.
All customs officers on the shift were detained on suspicions for involvement in a corruption scheme.
