Mostly Sunny, Max Temperatures 28°-33°, in Sofia 29°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 14, 2017, Wednesday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny, Max Temperatures 28°-33°, in Sofia 29° pixabay.com

Today the weather will be mostly sunny, with clouds in the afternoon. Rains with thunders are expected to fall in some areas in the evening and during the night. There will be light to moderate northwestern wind.

Maximum temperatures will stand at between 28° and 33°, in Sofia 29°. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), according to FOCUS News Agency.
Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for June and will remain nearly unchanged.

Conditions for tourism on the mountains are good, with the exception of the ridge of Balkan Mountain, according to the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS).

The weather is nice and sunny in most places. However, there is strong wind, fog and changing clouds оn the Balkan Mountain. MRS advises tourists to avoid going there.

No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: red cross, weather, NIMH, temperatures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria