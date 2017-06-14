At least 30 Injured in London Tower Blaze

At least 30 people were injured in a fire that swept through a 27-storey London tower block early Wednesday, the emergency services said, AFP reported.

"We can confirm that we have taken 30 patients to five London hospitals following the incident," Stuart Crichton, assistant director of operations at the London Ambulance Service said, adding that more than 20 ambulance crews as well as a "hazardous area response team" were at the scene.

