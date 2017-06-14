World Famous Footballers Arrive in Sofia for All Stars 2017 Charity Match

World Famous Footballers Arrive in Sofia for All Stars 2017 Charity Match

Dozens of world-famous footballers arrive in Sofia on 13th of June for the spectacular charity football match All Stars 2017 organised by the Bulgarian footballer Dimitar Berbatov. The match will take place on 14th of June at "Vassil Levski" stadium in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia. Co-organizer of the event is the winner of the Golden Ball - Luis Figo, who is already in Sofia. Hristo Stoichkov also came back to Sofia for the match, reported BNT. 

Luis Figo, co-organizer of All Stars 2017 says that the most important thing is the occasion for which they get together. “The charity character of the match tomorrow means we will be able to help many young and talented children to achieve their dreams. Well, football will not be at the Champions League level, but still ...”, he said.

Robbie Keane, teammate of Dimitar Berbatov in Tottenham: “Football is a sport that unites. This is its main goal, this is the main goal of the match in Sofia. We, the footballers, are incredibly lucky to be paid for what we love to do. I want to help more children follow their dreams. I'm very happy to be here.”

Martin Jol, Foremr Tottenham Manager: “A great occasion to be here in Sofia. When Berbatov told me what stars he had invited for the game, I was very pleasantly surprised. Our relationship with him is perfect.”

 

 
