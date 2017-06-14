BSP to Propose Mixed Electoral System

Bulgaria: BSP to Propose Mixed Electoral System

''Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will file a complaint with the Constitutional Court, seeking the annulment of some texts of the public finances law, as the government is distributing funds mainly towards municipalities of the ruling party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB)'', BSP leader Korneliya Ninova told reporters, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The opposition wants the annulment of a text allowing for state financing to municipalities via government decrees instead of through the budget law.

“We evaluate this as an extremely vicious practice, as GERB are budgeting extremely wrongly,” Ninova said. They ensure surpluses that are then distributed via decrees instead of through the Parliament. It is obvious in the last years, she stressed, that these funds are subjectively distributed mainly to municipalities run by CEDB. “Our mayors are isolated and under pressure,” the opposition stated.

The complaint will be filed this week.

 

