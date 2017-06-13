PM Boyko Borisov: 'We Currently Enjoy Low Refugee Flow Thanks to Turkey-EU Agreement'

''We are currently enjoying low pressure from the refugee flow, but this is due to the agreement between Turkey and the EU and Turkey’s efforts to keep refugees in security zones close to the conflicts'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said after a meeting with Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim, FOCUS News Agency reported.



"Indeed, most countries in Europe went through elections, Turkey through the referendum, there were elections in our country. Many times the boundaries of good manners were crossed in statements, in all directions. We hope, already in a calmer environment, to regain good manners, tolerance, because let us remember the huge pressure of the refugee flow on our borders. I remember nights when we talked with the Turkish country to do what is necessary and help us guard the border of Bulgaria," which is also the EU border, Borisov said.



“Bulgaria is on the border between Europe and Asia. Europe is our European family, Turkey - our European neighbour. The largest neighbour. We must make efforts, especially during Bulgaria’s forthcoming EU Council presidency, with a series of regional and other initiatives, actions, to try normalise relations between the EU and Turkey. This directly concerns us, as it concerns the customs union, the Black Sea cooperation, the huge investments that Turkey has in Bulgaria,” the Prime Minister underlined.