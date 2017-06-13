Casinos Are One of the Top Mobile Activities This Year

The world of gambling is moving away from its traditional image, of the older generation waving slips of paper and shouting at greyhounds, and into the 21st century. Though betting shops (bookies) can still be seen in every town and city in the country, the rise of online gaming brings in a new type of players who speak a new language from that of land-based casino aficionados, one that could fully thrive in the online medium.

Simplicity

The hassle of travelling to a brick-and-mortar casino to enjoy an authentic gaming experience is long gone, since this is now merely a few swipes or clicks away on the platform of your choice. Either through a smartphone app or a web browser, it is easy to set up an account with any number of large scale betting companies. Once you have signed into an account on whatever device you are using, the instructions for casino games, like blackjack and roulette, are simple and easy to follow, and placing bets on sporting outcomes is clearly explained. You can use free games to start and move up to betting with whatever sums of money you choose by linking a banking or online money management app to your account.

Safety

A betting shop can be an intimidating place, especially for people who are perhaps new to gambling. Carrying cash to place bets in physical shops can also lead to some concerns, which is another potential reason for the increase in online betting. With an online account, there is no need to carry cash and you can transfer your money into the bank account of your choice. With a password protection on your smartphone, laptop, or tablet, and further passwords, or even fingerprints if you have a newer smartphone, on your betting account, there is a greater feeling of safety with online gambling.

Convenience

Perhaps the number one reason online gaming has become so popular is the convenience it offers. You no longer have to go to the pub for a game of dominoes, pool, or darts, or to the casino to play roulette, or the bookmakers to place a bet on the game. You can do all of these things on the go, on your tea break at work, or from your own front room. In terms of gambling, the smartphone is the new casino.

Online gaming also allows you to check on your bets at any time, and with cumulative betting (betting on multiple sports matches in one bet) being so popular, many people take advantage of being able to cash out their bets any time. Some companies will even allow their online users to cash out of cumulative bets early if they choose to. Whatever sort of gambling people prefer, whether it is betting or playing casino games, the online market allows them to play whenever it is convenient, either for fun, or to try and make real money.

People who gamble occasionally may well still make a trip to the casino, but for the more regular gambler, the convenience offered by online gambling is a huge draw.

Looking Forward

Technology is always progressing, and you can be sure online betting will be keeping up. In the future, virtual reality headsets might allow people to experience the atmosphere of a Las Vegas casino from the comfort of their own home. Mobile internet speeds keep increasing, and will only get better in the future, allowing people to be online anytime, anywhere, without having to worry about Wi-Fi connection, making online gambling even more accessible.

Overall, though most casinos no longer require memberships, they are just one front of the gambling industry, which looks set to continue to grow into the online world. With continued innovation in technology and accessibility, the rise of online gambling could well go on for years.