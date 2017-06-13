Taking Action to Isolate a Country in All Areas is Inhumane and Un-Islamic

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 13, 2017, Tuesday // 15:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Taking Action to Isolate a Country in All Areas is Inhumane and Un-Islamic

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed the economic and political isolation of Qatar as inhumane and contrary to Islamic values after key Gulf states broke off ties with Ankara's ally, AFP reported.

"Taking action to isolate a country in all areas is inhumane and un-Islamic," Erdogan said in televised comments to his party in Ankara, after Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain broke off relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism".

Erdogan added he would hold three-way phone talks on the crisis later Tuesdsay with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, turkey, Qatar, un-Islamic
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria