Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed the economic and political isolation of Qatar as inhumane and contrary to Islamic values after key Gulf states broke off ties with Ankara's ally, AFP reported.



"Taking action to isolate a country in all areas is inhumane and un-Islamic," Erdogan said in televised comments to his party in Ankara, after Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain broke off relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism".



Erdogan added he would hold three-way phone talks on the crisis later Tuesdsay with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.