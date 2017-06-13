Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Discusses Possibilities for Developmnet of Medicinal Tourism

Business » TOURISM | June 13, 2017, Tuesday // 14:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Discusses Possibilities for Developmnet of Medicinal Tourism tourism.government.bg

Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova met with Minister of Health Professor Nikolay Petrov on Tuesday, reported BNR.

Ministers Angelkova and Petrov discussed possibilities for development of medicinal tourism in Bulgaria. According to Nikolina Angelkova the existence of healing mineral springs is a prerequisite for the development of that sector.

In her words, by practicing medicinal tourism people combine their holiday with something that is beneficial to their health.

Minister Petrov pointed out that Bulgaria is among the most attractive European destinations for such type of tourism due to the country's excellent natural conditions such as the mineral springs mountain regions and clean air.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nikolina Angelkova, Nikolay Petrov, healing mineral springs, health, tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria