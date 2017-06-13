Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Discusses Possibilities for Developmnet of Medicinal Tourism
Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova met with Minister of Health Professor Nikolay Petrov on Tuesday, reported BNR.
Ministers Angelkova and Petrov discussed possibilities for development of medicinal tourism in Bulgaria. According to Nikolina Angelkova the existence of healing mineral springs is a prerequisite for the development of that sector.
In her words, by practicing medicinal tourism people combine their holiday with something that is beneficial to their health.
Minister Petrov pointed out that Bulgaria is among the most attractive European destinations for such type of tourism due to the country's excellent natural conditions such as the mineral springs mountain regions and clean air.
