Regional Development Ministry Committed to Sustainable Urban Mobility

Business » INDUSTRY | June 13, 2017, Tuesday // 14:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Regional Development Ministry Committed to Sustainable Urban Mobility pixabay.com

''The Regional Development Ministry has a commitment to the development of the sustainable urban mobility nationwide, Bulgarian municipalities can count on our support'', Minister Nikolay Nankov said, quoted  FOCUS News Agency.

The minister took part in a discussion as part of the contest Eco-municipality.

Sofia, Burgas, Plovdiv, Varna, Stara Zagora, Ruse and Pleven have benefited from transport modernisation projects under the Regional Development operational programme. ''There have been efforts towards building high-speed, accessible, environmentally-friendly, energy-saving and convenient urban transport. The results are the reason for supporting the measures in the current programming period too'', Nankov said.

The goals are a more efficient and ecological urban transport and increasing trips by public transport. Almost BGN 300 million will be invested in 39 municipalities under the current Regions in Growth operational programme. Until now, 14 cities have presented project proposals, with Sofia, Pleven, Varna, Stara Zagora, Burgas and Plovdiv upgrading projects from the previous period.

Nine out of 10 EU citizens are of the opinion that the situation with traffic in their area must be improved.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eco-municipality, Regional Development Ministry, urban, transport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria