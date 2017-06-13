Deputy Prime Minister: 'The State Should Encourage Young People to Stay in the Country'

''The secondary education should be connected with the economic needs'', Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov told the Bulgarian National Television’s morning show.



He proposed measures against the demographic crisis, such as state scholarships for young people and connecting the regions’ economic needs with the secondary education. For example, in Dobrich, Varna and Burgas one should put a priority on education of cadres in the tourism and agriculture.



''The state should encourage young people to stay in the country'', he added.