Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Discuss Cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov has met chief prosecutor of Bulgaria Sotir Tsatsarov, News.az reported.

Fikrat Mammadov emphasized fruitful friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries. He singled out the role of the heads of the states in the development of these relations, according to AzerTag.

They exchanged views over the prospects of relations, as well as reforms carried out in the judicial system.

The minister provided insight into wide-scale court and legal reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, including transparent election of judges, use of electronic courts and activity of administrative justice.

On history of friendly relations between the two countries, Sotir Tsatsarov stressed the benefit of positive experience of Azerbaijan for Bulgaria in several fields.

The two exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the ministries of justice of the two countries, including improvement of legislation, fight against the terrorism.

Bulgarian Ambassador to the country Maya Khristova, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Nargiz Gurbanova, as well as Deputy Minister of Justice Azar Jafarov, Deputy Prosecutor General, head of Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev were also present at the meeting.