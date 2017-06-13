General Manager of the Bulgarian Red Cross: 'Every 2 Seconds Someone Needs Blood in Bulgaria'

Every 2 seconds someone needs blood in Bulgaria, around 450 ml of blood can save up to three lives, Nadezhda Todorovska, deputy general manager of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC), said during the FOCUS Radio’s morning show with regard to the World Blood Donor Day.



Nearly 600 people a day need blood, 200 of which are children. There is an increase in the number of volunteer blood donors at youth age, she said, adding that everybody willing to donate blood can do it at any time in the closest specialised centre or medical establishment.



She also said that Bulgarians are ready to donate blood, but due to uncertainty they do it on the occasion of a special call or campaign.



This year the campaign's motto is linked to disasters.