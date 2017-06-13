General Manager of the Bulgarian Red Cross: 'Every 2 Seconds Someone Needs Blood in Bulgaria'

Society | June 13, 2017, Tuesday // 13:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: General Manager of the Bulgarian Red Cross: 'Every 2 Seconds Someone Needs Blood in Bulgaria' bgnes

Every 2 seconds someone needs blood in Bulgaria, around 450 ml of blood can save up to three lives, Nadezhda Todorovska, deputy general manager of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC), said during the FOCUS Radio’s morning show with regard to the World Blood Donor Day.

Nearly 600 people a day need blood, 200 of which are children. There is an increase in the number of volunteer blood donors at youth age, she said, adding that everybody willing to donate blood can do it at any time in the closest specialised centre or medical establishment.

She also said that Bulgarians are ready to donate blood, but due to uncertainty they do it on the occasion of a special call or campaign.

This year the campaign's motto is linked to disasters.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Red Cross, World Blood Donor Day, blood donation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria