The Gray Economy Sector in Bulgaria is Shrinking, AIC Survey

Business » FINANCE | June 13, 2017, Tuesday // 13:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Gray Economy Sector in Bulgaria is Shrinking, AIC Survey pixabay.com

The gray economy sector in Bulgaria is shrinking.

This was reported by the Association of Industrial Capital on 12th of June, quoted by BNT.  The main reasons for improving the environment are better tax collection, higher exports and lack of political tension. Still, almost a third of the business continues to work in the gray sector.

The share of the gray economy sector in the country for 2016 is 28%, compared to 2010 when it was 36%. In Europe, it is 15% on average.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gray economy sector, Association of Industrial Capital
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria