The Gray Economy Sector in Bulgaria is Shrinking, AIC Survey

The gray economy sector in Bulgaria is shrinking.



This was reported by the Association of Industrial Capital on 12th of June, quoted by BNT. The main reasons for improving the environment are better tax collection, higher exports and lack of political tension. Still, almost a third of the business continues to work in the gray sector.

The share of the gray economy sector in the country for 2016 is 28%, compared to 2010 when it was 36%. In Europe, it is 15% on average.