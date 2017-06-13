The Gray Economy Sector in Bulgaria is Shrinking, AIC Survey
pixabay.com
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The gray economy sector in Bulgaria is shrinking.
The gray economy sector in Bulgaria is shrinking.
This was reported by the Association of Industrial Capital on 12th of June, quoted by BNT. The main reasons for improving the environment are better tax collection, higher exports and lack of political tension. Still, almost a third of the business continues to work in the gray sector.
The share of the gray economy sector in the country for 2016 is 28%, compared to 2010 when it was 36%. In Europe, it is 15% on average.
- » Bulgaria Climbs in World Economic Forum’s 2016-2017 Global Competitiveness Report
- » Economic Expert: 'Bulgaria Should Make Some Vital Structural Reforms Before Joining the Eurozone'
- » Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Increased by 22.1% in the Period January-April 2017
- » Bulgaria's Trade with EU and non-EU Countries Increase Significantly
- » World Bank: Bulgaria’s GDP Growth this Year at 3%
- » GDP Per Capita in Bulgaria Grows by 2.6%
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)