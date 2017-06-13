Bulgarian Student Found Dead in Ukraine

A Bulgarian student who was declared missing in Ukraine on 1 June been found dead, Ukrainian media report.

Elya Dishli was a 4th year student of dental medicine in the Ukrainian city of Ivano - Frankivsk. She is a daughter of former Bulgarian MP from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Zia Dishli, reported BNR.

Her body, discovered on Monday close to the city where she wa studying, showed signs that she did not die of natural causes.

For the moment there is no information that the perpetrator has been apprehended.