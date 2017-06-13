NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny, Almost Without Rains

Today the weather will be sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness, almost without rains. There will be light wind, in Danube Plain to moderate from Northwest.



Maximum temperatures will range between 29° and 34°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), cited by FOCUS News Agency.



Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease to a lower level than the average for June.

Conditions for tourism on the mountains are good, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.



The weather is quiet and clear. Temperatures in the highest peak areas are over 0 degrees.



Around Botev Peak, in the high parts of Rila and Pirin, there are still snowdrifts in steep areas whose crossing could be dangerous for life. MRS advises tourists to avoid snowdrifts.



No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.