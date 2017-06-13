NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny, Almost Without Rains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 13, 2017, Tuesday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny, Almost Without Rains pixabay.com

Today the weather will be sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness, almost without rains. There will be light wind, in Danube Plain to moderate from Northwest.

Maximum temperatures will range between 29° and 34°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), cited by FOCUS News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease to a lower level than the average for June.

Conditions for tourism on the mountains are good, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced. 

The weather is quiet and clear. Temperatures in the highest peak areas are over 0 degrees.

Around Botev Peak, in the high parts of Rila and Pirin, there are still snowdrifts in steep areas whose crossing could be dangerous for life. MRS advises tourists to avoid snowdrifts.

No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, sunny, temperatures, mountine conditions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria