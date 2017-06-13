Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov Will Make a Visit to Turkey

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is on a visit to Turkey

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is on a visit to Turkey, where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on 13th of June.

The visit was arranged in a telephone conversation between Borisov and Yildirim at the end of May. The meetings will discuss issues of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Turkey, as well as the situation in the Balkans and in Europe.

Main topics of the talks are expected to be the migration crisis, the security of the Bulgarian-Turkish border and the relations between the European Union and Turkey.

Last week, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov had talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. At the meeting, he expressed readiness to work on improving relations between Brussels and Ankara.

 

 
