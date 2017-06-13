Several People Wounded by Shots at Munich Rail Station

Several People Wounded by Shots at Munich Rail Station

Several people were wounded when shots were fired at a commuter rail station near the southern German city of Munich on Tuesday and one person was detained, police said, AFP reported.

"Several people were injured by shots. A female police officer was badly wounded," Munich police tweeted.

Authorities reported that a handgun was fired during a police operation at an S-Bahn station in Unterfoehring, a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city, and that the scene was now secured.

