Several People Wounded by Shots at Munich Rail Station
World | June 13, 2017, Tuesday // 11:16| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Several people were wounded when shots were fired at a commuter rail station near the southern German city of Munich on Tuesday and one person was detained, police said, AFP reported.
Several people were wounded when shots were fired at a commuter rail station near the southern German city of Munich on Tuesday and one person was detained, police said, AFP reported.
"Several people were injured by shots. A female police officer was badly wounded," Munich police tweeted.
Authorities reported that a handgun was fired during a police operation at an S-Bahn station in Unterfoehring, a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city, and that the scene was now secured.
- » Munich Shooting: Four Hurt at Suburban Railway Station (UPDATED)
- » Turkey-Russia Negotiations Over S-400 Missiles Systems Continue
- » Merkel Lauds Macron's Election Victory as 'Strong Vote for Reforms'
- » Trump to Visit Poland
- » Theresa May Ahead but Set to Lose Majority in UK Election
- » Rada Confirms Accession to NATO Ukraine's Foreign Policy Goal
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)