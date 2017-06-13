Nikolay Nenkov Named Deputy Chairman of SANS
dans.bg
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government has named Nikolay Nenkov as deputy chairman of State Agency for National Security (SANS), the government’s press office said.
The government has named Nikolay Nenkov as deputy chairman of State Agency for National Security (SANS), the government’s press office said.
Nenkov will complete the term of office of Oleg Petkov, who was appointed Deputy Minister for Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency 2018.
Nikolay Nenkov is a long-time employee of SANS where he is currently a director.
- » Bulgarian Teams Take Part in Aerial Medical Evacuation Exercises in Germany
- » Bulgarian and Greek Special Forces Took Part in a Joint Anti-Terrorist Training Exercise
- » Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party: 'We Want the National Security Strategy to be Updated'
- » Bulgarian Prosecution Orders Check Over Construction of Fence Along Turkish Border
- » Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens in Tehran attacks
- » 52 Traffickers Arrested Since Beginning of the Year
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)