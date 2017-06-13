Nikolay Nenkov Named Deputy Chairman of SANS

Nikolay Nenkov Named Deputy Chairman of SANS

The government has named Nikolay Nenkov as deputy chairman of State Agency for National Security (SANS), the government’s press office said.

Nenkov will complete the term of office of Oleg Petkov, who was appointed Deputy Minister for Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency 2018.

Nikolay Nenkov is a long-time employee of SANS where he is currently a director.

