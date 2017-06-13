Health Authorities Step Up Food and Water Safety Inspections at Seaside Resorts

Health Authorities Step Up Food and Water Safety Inspections at Seaside Resorts

Health inspectors will carry out planned and random checks on the quality of food and water in the resorts at the Bulgarian seaside.

''The purpose is to ensure the safety of food and the safety of drinking water and bathing water in swimming pools and the sea'', the Health Minister prof. Nikolai Petrov said in Varna, according to BNT.

He added that such inspections will also be carried out on the staff that works in kitchens where food is prepared.

Black Sea
