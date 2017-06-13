Bulgarian Police Bust Super Modern Greenhouse for Growing Marijuana

The Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office and the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime on 12h of june identified a supermodern greenhouse for growing marijuana in an apartment in the coastal city of Burgas, reported BNT.

Six people have been arrested on allegations of organized crime group for drug production and distribution.

The seventh was released on bail because he helped the prosecution.

The detained at the age between 19 and 24, MMA fighters. They are well-known in criminal circles as well as to the police for various acts, including unprovoked aggression.

The group was trying to impose a monopoly through brutal beatings in restaurants and residential districts in Bourgas, preparing to expand its activities on the seaside resorts in the summer, the investigators explained.

Borislav Sarafov, Deputy Chief Prosecutor said that the state would not allow escalation of tension and the distribution of territories between warring gangs, because this territory did not belong to drug gangs, but belong to the Republic of Bulgaria and the citizens.

Mladen Marinov, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior said that the greenhouse was at a high technological level and even agricultural producers could be “jealous” because it worked entirely without the interference of the human factor as there were sensors for humidity and light.