Bulgaria's President Welcomes Trun Residents on Refendum Results on Gold Mining

On 12th of June, on Facebook, Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev welcomed the residents of the town of Trun for their vote in a local referendum, reported BNT.

Trun municipality called the referendum in relation to plans for reactivating of gold mining in the area.

According to Radev, the residents of Trun showed that local democracy in Bulgaria could function successfully.

“The referendum is an example of how responsible Bulgarian citizens organize themselves to defend their rights and to have a say on a problem not only of local but also of national importance.The vote in Trun residents affirms health and cleanliness of nature as core values of our society, where citizens’ interests must be a priority,” Radev said.

The local referendum in Trun held on 11th of June was called in relation to intentions to re-activate the gold mining in the former Zlata mine. The residents were concerned that the re-opening of the work of the gold mine would pollute nature and despite the economic benefits they voted against the gold mining.

92.9% of the voters in the local referendum, i.e. out of a total of 3,563 people with voting rights, 1,935 voted against the plans for the reactivation of the gold mine.

The Supreme Administrative Court is due to decide whether the referendum is lawful. The matter of the concession of the mine, however, is above all in the hands of the Council of Ministers.