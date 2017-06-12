Bulgarian Man Grievously Injured After He Was Hit by Car in Birkirkara

A Bulgarian man was seriously injured this morning when he was hit by a car in Birkirkara, the Maltese newspaper The Independent writes.



The accident took place at around 11:15am in Mannarino Street, the police said.



The man, 27, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a Suzuki Swift that was being driven by a 53-year-old woman from Balzan.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.



District police are investigating the case.