Cyberknife is Now Operational at Hospital in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv
Cyberknife has been introduced for the first time in Bulgaria at Sveti Georgi (Saint George) university hospital in the city of Plovdiv. About ten patients have already undergone treatment with one of the most advanced forms of radiosurgery for removing cancer in the Radiotherapy Clinic in the hospital, according to BNT.
The cyberknife treatment typically lasts between 30 and 90 minutes. The patients have to keep still in one position while the treatment is going on.
The Health Insurance Fund fully covers the cost of the treatment. Patients do not have to travel for surgeries to other cancer centres in Europe. So far, this caused delays in treatments and made them more expensive.
- » Parliament Wants E-Healthcare System in 2 Years
- » Beaches in Varna and Nearby Resorts Already have Medical Teams
- » Konstantin Kachulev: 'E-prescription Introduction Expected to Cost BGN 12M'
- » Emergency hospital Pirogov to Receive as Donation First Ambulance for Newborns and Children in Bulgaria
- » 26,000 Children With Disabilities Receive Family Allowances and the Amount for This Year Is BGN 160m
- » Seven European Countries Hunting for Bulgarian Doctors