Cyberknife is Now Operational at Hospital in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

Cyberknife has been introduced for the first time in Bulgaria at Sveti Georgi (Saint George) university hospital in the city of Plovdiv. About ten patients have already undergone treatment with one of the most advanced forms of radiosurgery for removing cancer in the Radiotherapy Clinic in the hospital, according to BNT. 

The cyberknife treatment typically lasts between 30 and 90 minutes. The patients have to keep still in one position while the treatment is going on.

The Health Insurance Fund fully covers the cost of the treatment. Patients do not have to travel for surgeries to other cancer centres in Europe. So far, this caused delays in treatments and made them more expensive.

