6.0-Magnitute Earthquake Hits Turkey. Felt in Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 12, 2017, Monday // 15:39| Views: | Comments: 0
bnt.bg
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 6.0- magnitude earthquake has been registered at 15:28 in the Aegean Sea near the coast of Turkey.
A 6.0- magnitude earthquake has been registered at 15:28 in the Aegean Sea near the coast of Turkey.
The quake was also felt in Bulgaria, according to BTV.
There are no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
- » NIMH: Temporarily Increased Clouds, Max Temperatures 24°-29°
- » NIMH: Clouds Оver the Country Тoday, with Rains in Мany Аreas
- » NIMH: Rains in Many Areas, in Some Places Intense
- » NIMH: Clouds will Develop in West, Central Bulgaria, with Rains
- » NIMH: Clouds to Develop Over Western Regions, Sunny Weather on Black Sea Coast
- » Haskovo With Water Cycle Mode From Today
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)