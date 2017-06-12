6.0-Magnitute Earthquake Hits Turkey. Felt in Bulgaria

6.0-Magnitute Earthquake Hits Turkey. Felt in Bulgaria

A 6.0- magnitude earthquake has been registered at 15:28 in the Aegean Sea near the coast of Turkey.

The quake was also felt in Bulgaria, according to BTV.

There are no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

