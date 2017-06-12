Abandoned Suitcase in Vazrazhdane Suare Was Empty
pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The suitcase abandoned in Vazrazhdane square was empty, the press office of the Interior Ministry announced.
The suitcase abandoned in Vazrazhdane square was empty, the press office of the Interior Ministry announced.
Traffic in the area has been restored.
This is the second case today in which an area is cleared for the safety of citizens due to abandoned luggage. The first case involved an abandoned bag with stationery at "St. Kl. Ohridski" subway station.
- » MIG Aircraft Crashes in Constanta County
- » Helicopter Falls Down During Black Sea 2017 Exercise
- » Condition of 2 of the Migrants Injured in Trakia Highway car Crash Remains Critical
- » Fire Broke Out in A Waste Management Plant near Plovdiv
- » Died and Injured In A Crash On 'Trakya' Highway
- » Man In Weakened Condition Found on Bus Stop in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)