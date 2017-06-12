Abandoned Suitcase in Vazrazhdane Suare Was Empty

Bulgaria: Abandoned Suitcase in Vazrazhdane Suare Was Empty pixabay.com

The suitcase abandoned in Vazrazhdane square was empty, the press office of the Interior Ministry announced.

Traffic in the area has been restored.

This is the second case today in which an area is cleared for the safety of citizens due to abandoned luggage. The first case involved an abandoned bag with stationery at "St. Kl. Ohridski" subway station.

