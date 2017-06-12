Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Visits Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev met in Sofia with Mladen Ivanic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, reported BNR.

The two discussed the challenges facing the region such as the slow rate of economic development, insufficient employment, political instability, ethnic tensions and migratory pressure.

After the meeting, President Radev stated that Bosnia and Herzegovina can be sure that the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU will include the prospect of EU membership for the Western Balkans.

‘’Bulgaria can also assist Bosnia and Herzegovina in meeting the membership criteria in view of the prospect of the country’s obtaining EU membership candidate status for the next phase of EU enlargement’’, President Radev said.