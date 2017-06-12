NIMH: Temporarily Increased Clouds, Max Temperatures 24°-29°
Clouds will temporarily increase around noon and in the afternoon today, but there will be almost no rains.
There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from North-Northeast. Maximum temperatures will stand at between 24° and 29°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
Atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for June and will remain nearly unchanged.
Conditions for mountain tourism are good, except for the ridge of Balkan Mountain, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) said.
Temperatures stand at between 10 and 13 degrees, the weather is sunny and quiet.
In the Balkan, the weather is deteriorating and there is fog and in some areas rain. А very strong wind blows on Botev Peak.
Tourists are advised to carefully watch for weather changes and take them into account.
No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.
- » 6.0-Magnitute Earthquake Hits Turkey. Felt in Bulgaria
- » NIMH: Clouds Оver the Country Тoday, with Rains in Мany Аreas
- » NIMH: Rains in Many Areas, in Some Places Intense
- » NIMH: Clouds will Develop in West, Central Bulgaria, with Rains
- » NIMH: Clouds to Develop Over Western Regions, Sunny Weather on Black Sea Coast
- » Haskovo With Water Cycle Mode From Today