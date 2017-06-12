NIMH: Temporarily Increased Clouds, Max Temperatures 24°-29°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 12, 2017, Monday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Temporarily Increased Clouds, Max Temperatures 24°-29° pixabay.com

Clouds will temporarily increase around noon and in the afternoon today, but there will be almost no rains.

There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from North-Northeast. Maximum temperatures will stand at between 24° and 29°, according to  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for June and will remain nearly unchanged.

Conditions for mountain tourism are good, except for the ridge of Balkan Mountain, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) said.
Temperatures stand at between 10 and 13 degrees, the weather is sunny and quiet.

In the Balkan, the weather is deteriorating and there is fog and in some areas rain. А very strong wind blows on Botev Peak.
Tourists are advised to carefully watch for weather changes and take them into account.

No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, rains, weather, NIMH, Atmospheric pressure, Balkan Mountain, red cross
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria